2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Rock Creek - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
48,644KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3BE5PC217100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour BLACK 2T
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3419
- Mileage 48,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This SUV has 48,644 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Rock Creek. Built to take on the rugged outdoors and brave through the most unforgiving of terrains, this Pathfinder Rock Creek edition is loaded with beefy off-road suspension, locking wheel hubs, and unique exterior off-road body styling. Also standard include heated synthetic leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Sunroof, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, 360 Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Off-Road Package
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2023 Nissan Pathfinder