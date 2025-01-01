$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
Used
32,734KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF8PC269293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
With amazing style and even better capability, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is as cool as it looks. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This SUV has 32,734 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
WIRELESS CHARGING
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Alloy w/Unique Finish
Tires: P255/50R20 All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,676 kgs (5,900 lbs)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keep Assist
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2023 Nissan Pathfinder