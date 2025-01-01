$46,977+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - $349 B/W
2023 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - $349 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$46,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,894KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF9PC273031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tri-Zone Climate Control
Compare at $48856 - Our Live Market Price is just $46977!
You can return to your rugged roots in this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban city-scape, or the backcountry trail, this 2023 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder.This SUV has 52,894 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless AppleCarplay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $348.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,676 kgs (5,900 lbs)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Alloy w/Unique Finish
Tires: P255/50R20 All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Argent Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$46,977
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Nissan Pathfinder