$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,761KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW4PW102474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6932
- Mileage 22,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $27805 - Our Price is just $26995!
With a smooth and compliant ride, commutes in this attractive Nissan Qashqai will always be pleasurable. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.This low mileage SUV has just 22,761 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S AWD. This capable 2022 Nissan S AWD features a full-time all-wheel-drive system to conquer varying road conditions, in addition to comfortable and 6-way adjustable heated front seats, 60/40 split forward folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, metal-look and piano black interior trim inserts, and a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, a crisp rear-view camera, and emergency pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $434.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Nissan Qashqai