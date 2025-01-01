$29,455+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD| LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | CARPLAY| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$29,455
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,251 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 17,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE SL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, backup/ 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, navigation, remote start, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, 19-in alloys, Bose audio, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seat w/ driver memory, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500