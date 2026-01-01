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2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,275KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW5PW103762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!
This capable Nissan Qashqai is built to conquer the unpredictable urban jungle. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,275 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV AWD. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!
This capable Nissan Qashqai is built to conquer the unpredictable urban jungle. This 2023 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Qashqai offers more than just snazzy styling and approachable dimensions. Under the beautiful exterior lies a carefully engineered powertrain that delivers both optimal efficiency and punchy performance, when needed. Occupants are treated to a well-built interior with solid refinement and intuitive technology, making every journey in the Qashqai an extremely exciting and comforting ride.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,275 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV AWD. This upgraded Nissan Qashqai SV sweetens the deal with an express opening glass sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power shade, halogen headlamps with automatic high beams, a sporty heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control with steering, in addition to blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front emergency braking. Additional features include heated front seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, piano-black interior inserts, a rear-view camera, and a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $385.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold
Exterior
Sunroof
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
TBD Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,021 kgs (4,456 lbs)
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Nissan Qashqai