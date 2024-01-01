$33,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV - Low Mileage
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
8,548KM
Used
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW184919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $35015 - Our Price is just $33995!
The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 8,548 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $546.78 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2023 Nissan Rogue