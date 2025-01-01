Menu
SV Midnight Edition all-wheel drive w/ leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

2023 Nissan Rogue

45,355 KM

Details Description

$31,287

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | CARPLAY

12258187

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$31,287

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,355KM
VIN JN8BT3BB1PW190838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250362
  • Mileage 45,355 KM

Vehicle Description

SV Midnight Edition all-wheel drive w/ leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$31,287

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Nissan Rogue