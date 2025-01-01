$31,287+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | 360 CAM | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$31,287
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250362
- Mileage 45,355 KM
Vehicle Description
SV Midnight Edition all-wheel drive w/ leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, remote start, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!
