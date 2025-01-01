Menu
Low Mileage, HUD, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate!

This 2023 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 28,913 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogues trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue has it all with heated quilted leather seats with memory settings, a heads up display, interior accent lighting, Bose premium audio, and a wireless charger. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, wi-fi, remote start, motion activated power liftgate, the Divide-N-hide cargo system, and Nissan Intelligent Key. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2023 Nissan Rogue

28,913 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

12408027

2023 Nissan Rogue

Platinum - HUD - Moonroof

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,913KM
VIN JN8BT3DD0PW323958

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,913 KM

Low Mileage, HUD, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate!

This 2023 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 28,913 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue has it all with heated quilted leather seats with memory settings, a heads up display, interior accent lighting, Bose premium audio, and a wireless charger. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, wi-fi, remote start, motion activated power liftgate, the Divide-N-hide cargo system, and Nissan Intelligent Key. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Windows

MOONROOF

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

HUD
Blind Spot Detection
PowerLiftgate

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Nissan Rogue