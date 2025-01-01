Menu
ONLY 13,000KMS!! LOADED SV MIDNIGHT EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, 18-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Nissan Rogue

12,720 KM

Details Description

$33,469

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV MIDNIGHT AWD |ONLY 13,000KMS| LEATHER|PANO ROOF

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV MIDNIGHT AWD |ONLY 13,000KMS| LEATHER|PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
12,720KM
VIN JN8BT3BBXPW221410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,720 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 13,000KMS!! LOADED SV MIDNIGHT EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, 18-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
