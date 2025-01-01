$33,469+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV MIDNIGHT AWD |ONLY 13,000KMS| LEATHER|PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$33,469
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,720 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 13,000KMS!! LOADED SV MIDNIGHT EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, 18-inch black alloys, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rear sunshades, paddle shifters, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, drive mode selector, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
613-746-8500