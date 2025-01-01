$31,818+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
2023 Nissan Rogue
SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$31,818
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,893KM
VIN JN8BT3CB1PW184729
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, PowerLiftgate, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $32773 - Our Price is just $31818!
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 31,893 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This SL trim is a great choice, featuring navigation, heated leather seats with memory settings, a motion activated power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic tilt-down-in-reverse side mirrors, and the Divide-N-hide cargo system. Additional features include the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, 360 degree around view monitor, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, front and side sonar, and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Powerliftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $511.76 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver adjustable seat, driver power lumbar, memory driver seat and 4-way adjustable power front passenger seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
ProPILOT ASSIST
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
MOONROOF
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
5.604 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,125 kgs (4,685 lbs)
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter
Engine: 1.5L DOHC Direct Injection Turbocharged
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9" colour display w/multi touch control, 2 front and 2 rear USB charge ports (1 type A, 1 type C), Bluetooth hands-free phone system and strea...
Nissan Door To Door Navigation Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
PowerLiftgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$31,818
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Nissan Rogue