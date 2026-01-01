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2023 Nissan Rogue

47,477 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

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14341328

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,477KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW200486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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613-909-3884

2023 Nissan Rogue