$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,477KM
VIN JN8BT3BB4PW200486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,477 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
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613-909-3884
2023 Nissan Rogue