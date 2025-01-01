$29,496+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
2023 Nissan Sentra
SR - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$29,496
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,022KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV0PY264518
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3663
- Mileage 53,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key!
Compare at $30381 - Our Price is just $29496!
This 2023 Sentra shows pure artistry in every detail. This 2023 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2023 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This sedan has 53,022 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR. This sporty Sentra SR rewards you with an express open/close glass sunroof, black alloy wheels, unique body styling, power heated side mirrors, LED headlights with front fog lamps, and a dark chrome grille. Occupants are also treated to sport cloth trim with orange stitching, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual zone front air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, proximity keyless entry with remote engine start, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $474.41 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: RDS, MP3, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 2 tweeters in a-pillar, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes-Free/...
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$29,496
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Nissan Sentra