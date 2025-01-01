$174,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Porsche Taycan
Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int |
2023 Porsche Taycan
Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int |
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$174,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,575KM
VIN WP0BC2Y14PSA68103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 7,575 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S | Fixed Panoramic Roof | Heated and Ventilated Seats | 360 Camera
Jet Black Metallic Exterior | Bordeaux Red Leather Interior | 21 Inch Cross Turismo Design Wheels | Keyless Entry | Technology Package (P4F) | Passenger Display | head-Up Display | Remote Park Assist | Self Steering Park Assist | Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Active Lane Keep (ALK) | Lane Change Assist | Premium Package (P6Z) | Ionizer | Front Ventilated Seats | Surround View | Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish | Porsche Dynamic Chassis Contorl Sport (PDCC Sport) | Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red | Porsche Crest in Headrests (Front & Back) } Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre | Pedals in Aluminum | Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System | Mobile Charge Connect | LED-Matirx Deisgn Headlights in Black inc. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Drive Mode Select | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Navigation | Apple CarPlay |
Android Auto | Basic Assist | Park Assist | Intersection Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Head-Up Display and much more.
Original Build MSRP is $249,560!!
This Vehicle has travelled 7,575 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Jet Black Metallic Exterior | Bordeaux Red Leather Interior | 21 Inch Cross Turismo Design Wheels | Keyless Entry | Technology Package (P4F) | Passenger Display | head-Up Display | Remote Park Assist | Self Steering Park Assist | Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Active Lane Keep (ALK) | Lane Change Assist | Premium Package (P6Z) | Ionizer | Front Ventilated Seats | Surround View | Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish | Porsche Dynamic Chassis Contorl Sport (PDCC Sport) | Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red | Porsche Crest in Headrests (Front & Back) } Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre | Pedals in Aluminum | Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System | Mobile Charge Connect | LED-Matirx Deisgn Headlights in Black inc. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Drive Mode Select | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Navigation | Apple CarPlay |
Android Auto | Basic Assist | Park Assist | Intersection Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Head-Up Display and much more.
Original Build MSRP is $249,560!!
This Vehicle has travelled 7,575 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rev Motors
2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int | 7,575 KM $174,995 + tax & lic
2022 Audi A4 Allroad Premium | Sunroof | Brown Lthr 78,960 KM $43,795 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoque SE 95,859 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$174,995
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2023 Porsche Taycan