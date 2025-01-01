Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S | Fixed Panoramic Roof | Heated and Ventilated Seats | 360 Camera<br/> <br/> Jet Black Metallic Exterior | Bordeaux Red Leather Interior | 21 Inch Cross Turismo Design Wheels | Keyless Entry | Technology Package (P4F) | Passenger Display | head-Up Display | Remote Park Assist | Self Steering Park Assist | Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Active Lane Keep (ALK) | Lane Change Assist | Premium Package (P6Z) | Ionizer | Front Ventilated Seats | Surround View | Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish | Porsche Dynamic Chassis Contorl Sport (PDCC Sport) | Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red | Porsche Crest in Headrests (Front & Back) } Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre | Pedals in Aluminum | Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System | Mobile Charge Connect | LED-Matirx Deisgn Headlights in Black inc. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Drive Mode Select | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | <br/> Android Auto | Basic Assist | Park Assist | Intersection Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Head-Up Display and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Original Build MSRP is $249,560!! <br/> <br/> <br/> This Vehicle has travelled 7,575 Kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2023 Porsche Taycan

7,575 KM

Details Description

$174,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Porsche Taycan

Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int |

Watch This Vehicle
12377313

2023 Porsche Taycan

Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int |

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 12377313
  2. 12377313
  3. 12377313
  4. 12377313
  5. 12377313
  6. 12377313
  7. 12377313
  8. 12377313
  9. 12377313
  10. 12377313
  11. 12377313
  12. 12377313
  13. 12377313
  14. 12377313
  15. 12377313
  16. 12377313
  17. 12377313
  18. 12377313
  19. 12377313
  20. 12377313
  21. 12377313
  22. 12377313
  23. 12377313
  24. 12377313
  25. 12377313
  26. 12377313
  27. 12377313
  28. 12377313
  29. 12377313
  30. 12377313
  31. 12377313
  32. 12377313
  33. 12377313
  34. 12377313
  35. 12377313
  36. 12377313
  37. 12377313
  38. 12377313
  39. 12377313
  40. 12377313
  41. 12377313
  42. 12377313
  43. 12377313
Contact Seller

$174,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,575KM
VIN WP0BC2Y14PSA68103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S | Fixed Panoramic Roof | Heated and Ventilated Seats | 360 Camera

Jet Black Metallic Exterior | Bordeaux Red Leather Interior | 21 Inch Cross Turismo Design Wheels | Keyless Entry | Technology Package (P4F) | Passenger Display | head-Up Display | Remote Park Assist | Self Steering Park Assist | Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) & Active Lane Keep (ALK) | Lane Change Assist | Premium Package (P6Z) | Ionizer | Front Ventilated Seats | Surround View | Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish | Porsche Dynamic Chassis Contorl Sport (PDCC Sport) | Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red | Porsche Crest in Headrests (Front & Back) } Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre | Pedals in Aluminum | Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System | Mobile Charge Connect | LED-Matirx Deisgn Headlights in Black inc. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Drive Mode Select | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Push Button Start | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Navigation | Apple CarPlay |
Android Auto | Basic Assist | Park Assist | Intersection Assist | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Ambient Lighting | Head-Up Display and much more.


Original Build MSRP is $249,560!!


This Vehicle has travelled 7,575 Kms.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int | for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Turbo S | Red Int | 7,575 KM $174,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A4 Allroad Premium | Sunroof | Brown Lthr for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Audi A4 Allroad Premium | Sunroof | Brown Lthr 78,960 KM $43,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Land Rover Evoque SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Land Rover Evoque SE 95,859 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$174,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche Taycan