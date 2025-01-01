$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,320KM
VIN 1C6RR6KT3PS554369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13130
- Mileage 66,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera
This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full-size truck. This pickup has 66,320 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 1500 Tradesman is ready for whatever you throw at it, with a great selection of standard features such as a wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR6KT3PS554369.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
