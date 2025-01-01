Menu
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

66,320 KM

Details Description

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

12523240

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
66,320KM
VIN 1C6RR6KT3PS554369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13130
  • Mileage 66,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Heavy Duty Suspension, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera

This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full-size truck. This pickup has 66,320 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 1500 Tradesman is ready for whatever you throw at it, with a great selection of standard features such as a wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR6KT3PS554369.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2023 RAM 1500 Classic