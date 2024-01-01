$49,990+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 2500
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159 WB
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P1499
- Mileage 52,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Just IN... 2023 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 9speed automatic transmission, Vinyl front bucket seats, 100amp battery, Manual 4way adjustable front passenger seat, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Mopar side wall paneling upper and lower, Black 96inch power heated mirrors, manual folding, Power adjust mirrors, Fog lamps, Bright grille, Cruise control, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Fullsize spare tire, FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking, Drowsy driver detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Uconnect 5 with 7inch display, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable, Handsfree phone and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Pushbutton start, Electric park brake, Auxiliary power connection, Crosswind assist, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speedsensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1touch down & More. The ProMaster includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The ProMaster has arrived and is all ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!
613-656-6526