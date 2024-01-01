Menu
Just IN... 2023 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 9speed automatic transmission, Vinyl front bucket seats, 100amp battery, Manual 4way adjustable front passenger seat, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Mopar side wall paneling upper and lower, Black 96inch power heated mirrors, manual folding, Power adjust mirrors, Fog lamps, Bright grille, Cruise control, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Fullsize spare tire, FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking, Drowsy driver detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Uconnect 5 with 7inch display, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable, Handsfree phone and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Pushbutton start, Electric park brake, Auxiliary power connection, Crosswind assist, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speedsensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1touch down & More. The ProMaster includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The ProMaster has arrived and is all ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

2023 RAM 2500

52,128 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,128KM
VIN 3C6LRVDG9PE528314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P1499
  • Mileage 52,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Just IN... 2023 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, 9speed automatic transmission, Vinyl front bucket seats, 100amp battery, Manual 4way adjustable front passenger seat, Mopar cargo area floor mat, Mopar side wall paneling upper and lower, Black 96inch power heated mirrors, manual folding, Power adjust mirrors, Fog lamps, Bright grille, Cruise control, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Fullsize spare tire, FullSpeed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Pedestrian/Cyclist emergency braking, Drowsy driver detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Uconnect 5 with 7inch display, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable, Handsfree phone and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Pushbutton start, Electric park brake, Auxiliary power connection, Crosswind assist, Air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Speedsensitive power locks, Power windows with front 1touch down & More. The ProMaster includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The ProMaster has arrived and is all ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Single Rear Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Bodyside mouldings

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Approach angle: 20 deg
Turning radius: 7.1m (23.4')
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Departure angle: 30 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Max seating capacity: 1
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Rear cargo: split swing-out
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Traffic sign information
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Number of doors: 3
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.6L
Fuel tank capacity: 90.1L
Front hiproom: 1,674mm (65.9)
Front legroom: 986mm (38.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,900mm (74.8)
GVWR: 4,037kg (8,900lbs)
Exterior body width: 2,040mm (80.3)
Front headroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Front tires: 225/75QR16.0E
Rear tires: 225/75QR16.0E
Ground clearance (min): 196mm (7.7)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Wheelbase: 4,039mm (159.0)
Exterior length: 5,999mm (236.2)
Exterior height: 2,593mm (102.1)
Payload: 1,819kg (4,010lbs)
Curb weight: 2,220kg (4,895lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,939kg (6,480lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,400RPM
Interior rear cargo volume: 11,893 L (420 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 250 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM

