*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Winter has oficially arrived and we are in full bloom!! The Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive found in this Forester Sport will get you though just about anything Old Man winter will thrown your way!! Finished in Crystal Black Pearl with complimenting dark grey sport cloth seating surfaces, dual function X-Mode, SI-Drive with Sport sharp mode, 18 alloy wheel, LED vertical fog lamps, orange and gloss interior trim, orange stitching and interior accents, sport gauges, windshield wiper deicer, heated steering wheel, 10 way power drivers seat with lumbar, dual zone climate control, proximity key with push start button, reverse automatic braking, power tailgate, panoramic sunroof, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, backup camera, LED steering responsive headlamps, high beam assist, EyeSight Drivers Assist Technology, only 5,669kms all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Forester Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2023 Subaru Forester

12,127 KM

$38,650

+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Forester

Sport SPORT, SPORT, PANO. ROOF, EYESIGHT, BLIS, HT

12045691

2023 Subaru Forester

Sport SPORT, SPORT, PANO. ROOF, EYESIGHT, BLIS, HT

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$38,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,127KM
VIN JF2SKEHC6PH538164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 538164
  • Mileage 12,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

$38,650

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2023 Subaru Forester