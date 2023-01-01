Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Subaru Outback

4,318 KM

Details Description Features

$43,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,650

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Outback

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring LIKE NEW NO WAITING EYE-SIGHT PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Subaru Outback

Touring LIKE NEW NO WAITING EYE-SIGHT PANO ROOF

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 10282200
  2. 10282200
  3. 10282200
  4. 10282200
  5. 10282200
  6. 10282200
  7. 10282200
  8. 10282200
  9. 10282200
  10. 10282200
  11. 10282200
Contact Seller

$43,650

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282200
  • Stock #: 181059
  • VIN: 4S4BTDEC5P3181059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Autumn Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 4,318 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SINGLE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos.

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 40 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2023 Subaru Outback ...
 4,318 KM
$43,650 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX70 S...
 100,214 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma L...
 18,713 KM
$52,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory