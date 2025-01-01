$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
TOURING - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
24,552KM
VIN JF2GTAPC8PH236386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2457
- Mileage 24,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With its bold styling and robust engineering, this 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is outstanding as an urban dweller and an off-road warrior. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.This low mileage SUV has just 24,552 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring. Stepping up into this Crosstrek Touring treats you with a leather heated steering wheel, heated front seats and dazzling LED fog lights. The high resolution 6.5 inch touchscreen is bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, while the 6.3 inch dash-mounted multifunction display delivers vital driving information to the driver. Subaru's Symmetrical fulltime all-wheel drive system is also featured for assured stability on asphalt and dirt roads. Additional amenities include a proximity key with push-button start, auto-on/off headlights, heated windshield wipers, a rear view camera and automatic climate control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek