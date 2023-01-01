$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
TRD OFF ROAD| SUNROOF| HTD LEATHER | 360 CAM | NAV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,213 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 8,200 KMS!! TRD OFF ROAD W/ SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CRAWL CONTROL, 17-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
