2023 Toyota 4Runner
LIMITED 4x4| SUNROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV | 360 CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,937 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 8,900 KMS!! Loaded 7-passenger Limited 4x4 w/ sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, premium JBL audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch alloys, running boards, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, tow package, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, fog lights, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
