Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This bZ4X is a solid contender in the growing field of EV SUVs, with edgy styling and practicality. This 2023 Toyota bZ4X is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Sporting edgy styling while touting Toyotas renowned build quality and reliability, this 2023 bZ4X is an exciting choice in an ever growing pool of SUVs. The endless raft of technology and safety features ensure that every drive in this vehicle will be relaxing and enjoyable. With impressive electric range and driving dynamics, daily commutes and family trips are guaranteed to be a blast in this 2023 Toyota bZ4X.This low mileage SUV has just 5,017 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our bZ4Xs trim level is XLE. This fully loaded bZ4X XLE comes equipped with a full-time all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes, synthetic leather upholstery, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a fixed laminated glass sunroof, a power rear liftgate, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include selectable drive modes including a dedicated snow mode, automatic high beams, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and streaming audio. Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2023 Toyota bZ4X

5,017 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12671307

2023 Toyota bZ4X

XLE - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,017KM
VIN JTMABACA2PA034101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2490
  • Mileage 5,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This bZ4X is a solid contender in the growing field of EV SUVs, with edgy styling and practicality. This 2023 Toyota bZ4X is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Sporting edgy styling while touting Toyota's renowned build quality and reliability, this 2023 bZ4X is an exciting choice in an ever growing pool of SUVs. The endless raft of technology and safety features ensure that every drive in this vehicle will be relaxing and enjoyable. With impressive electric range and driving dynamics, daily commutes and family trips are guaranteed to be a blast in this 2023 Toyota bZ4X.This low mileage SUV has just 5,017 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our bZ4X's trim level is XLE. This fully loaded bZ4X XLE comes equipped with a full-time all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes, synthetic leather upholstery, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a fixed laminated glass sunroof, a power rear liftgate, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include selectable drive modes including a dedicated snow mode, automatic high beams, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and streaming audio. Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude - Leather Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude - Leather Seats 53,467 KM $56,480 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE - Low Mileage 5,017 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Low Mileage 22,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2023 Toyota bZ4X