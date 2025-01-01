$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota bZ4X
XLE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,017KM
VIN JTMABACA2PA034101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2490
- Mileage 5,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This bZ4X is a solid contender in the growing field of EV SUVs, with edgy styling and practicality. This 2023 Toyota bZ4X is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sporting edgy styling while touting Toyota's renowned build quality and reliability, this 2023 bZ4X is an exciting choice in an ever growing pool of SUVs. The endless raft of technology and safety features ensure that every drive in this vehicle will be relaxing and enjoyable. With impressive electric range and driving dynamics, daily commutes and family trips are guaranteed to be a blast in this 2023 Toyota bZ4X.This low mileage SUV has just 5,017 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our bZ4X's trim level is XLE. This fully loaded bZ4X XLE comes equipped with a full-time all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes, synthetic leather upholstery, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a fixed laminated glass sunroof, a power rear liftgate, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include selectable drive modes including a dedicated snow mode, automatic high beams, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and streaming audio. Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2023 Toyota bZ4X