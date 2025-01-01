$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,837KM
VIN 4T1G11AK9PU140998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2358
- Mileage 60,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, Rear Camera
Looking for a stylish and comfy family sedan with intuitive technology? Look no further than this 2023 Toyota Camry. This 2023 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Camry is a family sedan that remains as compelling as ever. With refined performance and satisfying comfort paired with a great selection of modern safety and infotainment features, this mid-size sedan stands out as a revered choice in its competitive segment. Buyers of the Camry are assured of the goodwill attached to this nameplate, generated by decades of proven reliability. You can always count on this 2023 Toyota Camry to be a trustworthy and dependable companion on the road.This sedan has 60,837 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, heated SofTex front seats, a sport tuned suspension, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, Bi-LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collision safety system and a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Looking for a stylish and comfy family sedan with intuitive technology? Look no further than this 2023 Toyota Camry. This 2023 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Camry is a family sedan that remains as compelling as ever. With refined performance and satisfying comfort paired with a great selection of modern safety and infotainment features, this mid-size sedan stands out as a revered choice in its competitive segment. Buyers of the Camry are assured of the goodwill attached to this nameplate, generated by decades of proven reliability. You can always count on this 2023 Toyota Camry to be a trustworthy and dependable companion on the road.This sedan has 60,837 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra sport and tech features such as a sport front grille, heated SofTex front seats, a sport tuned suspension, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display and comes paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, Bi-LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collision safety system and a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited 48,522 KM $60,609 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 51,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Toyota Camry