$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Camry
Hybrid SE - Low Mileage
2023 Toyota Camry
Hybrid SE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,587KM
VIN 4T1B21HK7PU019495
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Mid-size sedan manufacturers have tried over the years to replicate the success of this Toyota Camry for a good reason; it's simply the best. This 2023 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Toyota Camry is a family sedan that remains as compelling as ever. With refined performance and satisfying comfort paired with a great selection of modern safety and infotainment features, this mid-size sedan stands out as a revered choice in its competitive segment. Buyers of the Camry are assured of the goodwill attached to this nameplate, generated by decades of proven reliability. You can always count on this 2023 Toyota Camry to be a trustworthy and dependable companion on the road.This low mileage sedan has just 21,587 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Camry's trim level is Hybrid SE. Stepping up to this Camry SE Hybrid brings more than an eco friendly drivetrain, it offers plenty of style, technology and premium features as well. This Camry Hybrid comes with an upgraded Entune 3.0 Audio Plus system that is paired with a large 9 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, wireless streaming audio and wireless charging. Additional features include heated front seats with a driver power seat, a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic high beam assist, unique aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre-collision safety system and a rear view camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Toyota Camry