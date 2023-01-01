$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid XSE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
523KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10050522
- Stock #: 23-0492A
- VIN: JTDBDMHE1P3005754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 523 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend made modern, this 2023 Toyota Corolla embodies the progressive and practical nature of the Corolla name. This 2023 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This low mileage sedan has just 523 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid XSE. This awesome Corolla Hybrid XSE features proximity keyless entry with push-button start, heated seats with SofTex/cloth upholstery, and includes a power sunroof, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a large 8 inch touchscreen display featuring built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 - Premium Audio speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a rear view camera. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, Entune 3.0 App Suite, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and 60/40 split folding rear seats plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
SiriusXM
