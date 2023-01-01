2023 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10050522

10050522 Stock #: 23-0492A

23-0492A VIN: JTDBDMHE1P3005754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 523 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Safety REAR CAMERA Forward collision alert Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Lights Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.