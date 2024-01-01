$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,585KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE8P3192267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
