$31,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Corolla
XSE - Navigation - 4G Wi-Fi
2023 Toyota Corolla
XSE - Navigation - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$31,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,111KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFB4MBE8PP148958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0380X
- Mileage 22,111 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, 4G Wi-Fi, Synthetic Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
Compare at $33174 - Our Live Market Price is just $31898!
A legend made modern, this 2023 Toyota Corolla embodies the progressive and practical nature of the Corolla name. This 2023 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This sedan has 22,111 kms. It's classic silver metallic w/black roof in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 4g Wi-fi, Synthetic Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Proximity Key, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $33174 - Our Live Market Price is just $31898!
A legend made modern, this 2023 Toyota Corolla embodies the progressive and practical nature of the Corolla name. This 2023 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This sedan has 22,111 kms. It's classic silver metallic w/black roof in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 4g Wi-fi, Synthetic Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Proximity Key, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.79 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: hill-start assist control (HAC) and drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
Transmission: Direct-Shift Continuously Variable -inc: sequential shift mode and paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
LED Lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Hyundai Tucson 2.4L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats 63,363 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 175,870 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Toyota Corolla