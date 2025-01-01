Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

87,000 KM

Details Features

$30,998

$30,998 + tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

12492073

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBCMFE7PJ011155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

