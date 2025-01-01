$30,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBCMFE7PJ011155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
2023 Toyota Corolla