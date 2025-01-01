Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Toyota Corolla

75,129 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
12959969

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1757613977
  2. 1757613977
  3. 1757613977
  4. 1757613977
  5. 1757613977
  6. 1757613977
  7. 1757613977
  8. 1757613977
  9. 1757613977
  10. 1757613977
  11. 1757613977
  12. 1757613977
  13. 1757613977
  14. 1757613977
  15. 1757613977
  16. 1757613977
  17. 1757613977
  18. 1757613977
  19. 1757613977
  20. 1757613977
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,129KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBCMFE5P3018545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/RES 156,817 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Honda Odyssey Touring 194,588 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 97,621 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2023 Toyota Corolla