Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!

This 2023 Toyota Corolla features attractive styling, impressive efficiency and a slew of standard safety features. This 2023 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This low mileage sedan has just 28,503 kms. Its silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Corollas trim level is Hybrid LE. This Corolla Hybrid LE is amazing on efficiency and boasts several features like heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.

If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.

2023 Toyota Corolla

28,503 KM

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE - Heated Seats

13095398

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,503KM
VIN JTDBDMHE0P3004076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14040
  • Mileage 28,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!

This 2023 Toyota Corolla features attractive styling, impressive efficiency and a slew of standard safety features. This 2023 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2023 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This low mileage sedan has just 28,503 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid LE. This Corolla Hybrid LE is amazing on efficiency and boasts several features like heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
