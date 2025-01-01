Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

54,000 KM

Details Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

Watch This Vehicle
12853922

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 12853922
  2. 12853922
  3. 12853922
  4. 12853922
  5. 12853922
  6. 12853922
  7. 12853922
  8. 12853922
  9. 12853922
  10. 12853922
  11. 12853922
  12. 12853922
  13. 12853922
  14. 12853922
  15. 12853922
  16. 12853922
  17. 12853922
  18. 12853922
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUFBABG8PV017033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10102
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross HYBRID SE 54,000 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota Prius PRIME 82,000 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE 59,671 KM $61,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross