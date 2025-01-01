Menu
2023 Toyota Crown

54,250 KM

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum

12910373

2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDAFAAF3P3003897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota Crown