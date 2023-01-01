2023 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632732

10632732 Stock #: P1700

P1700 VIN: 5TDEBRCH3PS116855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mag Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1700

Mileage 16,345 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward collision alert Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio HYBRID LED Lights Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.