This 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum is a one-owner vehicle fully wrapped in XPEL Stealth protection film. XPEL Stealth provides a matte colour and protection. The hybrid system offers great fuel economy supported by robust reliability.

2023 Toyota Highlander

21,778 KM

Details

$61,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited Platinum

Hybrid Limited Platinum

Hybrid Limited Platinum

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDEBRCH3PS109470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9632
  • Mileage 21,778 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

613-225-1212

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota Highlander