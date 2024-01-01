$61,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited Platinum
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
Used
21,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDEBRCH3PS109470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U9632
- Mileage 21,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Tony Graham ToyotaThis 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum is a one-owner vehicle fully wrapped in XPEL Stealth protection film. XPEL Stealth provides a matte colour and protection. The hybrid system offers great fuel economy supported by robust reliability..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
