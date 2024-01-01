Menu
In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! Toyotas flagship family hauler has been gracefully and safely getting Canadian families to and from the cottage or the trip to the East Coast to visit the in laws, for decades. Finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic with gorgeous unique red and black leather seating surfaces, room for 7 passengers, Star Safety System, smart stop technology, vehicle stability control, traction control, incredible all wheel drive handling, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, smart key with push start button, power tailgate, qi-wireless charging, rear sunshade, privacy glass, pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, full speed range dymaic radar cruise control, lane departure with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, risk avoidance, left turn intersection support, front to front risk detection, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, sport tuned suspension, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting, multi-terrain select, sport gill, sport front and rear bumpers, smoked headlamp and taillamps, LED headlamps, 20 alloys all compliment this stunning 2023 Toyota Highlander AWD XSE. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2023 Toyota Highlander

31,402 KM

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
31,402KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH7PS001111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001111
  • Mileage 31,402 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! Toyota's flagship family hauler has been gracefully and safely getting Canadian families to and from the cottage or the trip to the East Coast to visit the in laws, for decades. Finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic with gorgeous unique red and black leather seating surfaces, room for 7 passengers, Star Safety System, smart stop technology, vehicle stability control, traction control, incredible all wheel drive handling, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, smart key with push start button, power tailgate, qi-wireless charging, rear sunshade, privacy glass, pre-collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, full speed range dymaic radar cruise control, lane departure with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, risk avoidance, left turn intersection support, front to front risk detection, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, sport tuned suspension, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats, tri-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting, multi-terrain select, sport gill, sport front and rear bumpers, smoked headlamp and taillamps, LED headlamps, 20 alloys all compliment this stunning 2023 Toyota Highlander AWD XSE. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

