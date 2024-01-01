$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
LE - Low Mileage
2023 Toyota Highlander
LE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,459KM
VIN 5TDKDRBH8PS502590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,459 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
No matter where youre travelling, nothing will take you there like the Highlander. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This low mileage SUV has just 18,459 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is LE. With plenty of room for you and yours, this Highlander LE comes generously equipped with heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional standard equipment include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Toyota Highlander