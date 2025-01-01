Menu
2023 Toyota Highlander

64,839 KM

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE

12815101

2023 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,839KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH2PS507011

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10043
  • Mileage 64,839 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota Highlander