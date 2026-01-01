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2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
73,938KM
VIN 5TDKBRCH0PS106867
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera
Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2023 Highlander. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This SUV has 73,938 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Endless capability and exceptional performance continues with this Highlander Hybrid XLE, which adds on an express open/close panoramic sunroof, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, roof rack rails, a power-operated rear liftgate, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional standard equipment include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Experience premium interior trimmings and impressive fuel economy in this class-leading 2023 Highlander. This 2023 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From the moment you see it, youll realize the Highlander is something special. From its eccentric exterior styling to plush comfort and impressive handling, this 2023 Highlander is no standard SUV. Intoxicating power, capability and safety features ensure that this SUV exceeds your ever expectation, allowing you to accomplish more and do it all in style. This SUV has 73,938 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Endless capability and exceptional performance continues with this Highlander Hybrid XLE, which adds on an express open/close panoramic sunroof, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, roof rack rails, a power-operated rear liftgate, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, adaptive cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control with rear separate controls, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional standard equipment include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Toyota Highlander