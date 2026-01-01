$51,377+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$51,377
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260751
- Mileage 62,518 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500