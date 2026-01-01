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TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Toyota Highlander

62,518 KM

Details Description Features

$51,377

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

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14141326

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$51,377

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,518KM
VIN 5TDEBRCH9PS112759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260751
  • Mileage 62,518 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE HYBRID PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF 62,518 KM $51,377 + tax & lic

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$51,377

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota Highlander