2023 Toyota Prius
Prime SE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
24,300KM
VIN JTDACACU5P3010032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2464
- Mileage 24,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Considered the template for all other hybrid vehicles, this Toyota Prius Prime once again raises the bar for fuel efficiency, technological advances, and comfort. This 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Prime lets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This low mileage sedan has just 24,300 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is SE.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2023 Toyota Prius