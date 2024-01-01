Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

32,172 KM

Details Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11462197
  2. 11462197
  3. 11462197
  4. 11462197
  5. 11462197
  6. 11462197
  7. 11462197
  8. 11462197
  9. 11462197
  10. 11462197
  11. 11462197
  12. 11462197
Contact Seller

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV2PW178057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E9912
  • Mileage 32,172 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED 84,989 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus UX 250H for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Lexus UX 250H 24,912 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 45,999 KM $35,888 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4