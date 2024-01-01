Menu
Incoming Reserve Now.

2023 Toyota RAV4

38,510 KM

Details

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV0PW169786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Reserve Now.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota RAV4