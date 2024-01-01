$47,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV0PW169786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Incoming Reserve Now.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2023 Toyota RAV4