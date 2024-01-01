Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

21,453 KM

Details Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV1PW330421

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 270,712 KM $16,557 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus NX 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Lexus NX 300 64,103 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited 30,506 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4