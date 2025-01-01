Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

38,601 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle
12860060

2023 Toyota RAV4

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,601KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV0PC356369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,601 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LOW KMS! | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LOW KMS! | CARPLAY 62,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 4X4| FX4| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| TONNEAU for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 4X4| FX4| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| TONNEAU 87,231 KM $44,507 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION 4X4 | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 20IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION 4X4 | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 20IN ALLOYS 197,875 KM $24,724 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota RAV4