$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
2023 Toyota RAV4
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,601KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV0PC356369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,601 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LOW KMS! | CARPLAY 62,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 4X4| FX4| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| TONNEAU 87,231 KM $44,507 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited ELEVATION 4X4 | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 20IN ALLOYS 197,875 KM $24,724 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2023 Toyota RAV4