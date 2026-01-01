$39,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE HYBRID, AWD, SE, 18" BLACK ALLOYS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,950KM
VIN 2T34WRFV0PW179931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cavalry Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9342A
- Mileage 47,950 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $40685 - Myers Cadillac is just $39500!
JUST IN - 2025 TOYOTA RAV4 SE HYBRID AWD- BLUE ON BLACK, 18 BLACK ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CARPLAY, POWER SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY,
Performance: 2.5L 4-cylinder Hybrid engine (ECVT), Sport-Tuned Suspension, Electronic On-Demand AWD.
Exterior: 18-inch multi-spoke black sport alloy wheels with black lug nuts, black-accented body-colored grille, piano black fender flares/bumpers, LED projector headlights, and LED Daytime Running Lights.
Interior & Comfort: Heated fabric front seats, 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, leather-wrapped steering wheel with unique blue stitching, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Technology: 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen, 7-inch digital driver information display, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and three USB ports.
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 (Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect w/up to 10-year trial Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats adjustments
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P225/60R18
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
57 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,232 kgs (4,920 lbs)
542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
2023 Toyota RAV4