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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Toyota RAV4

34,337 KM

Details Description

$36,943

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

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14230073

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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  2. 14230073
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$36,943

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,337KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV3PW335223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,337 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$36,943

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota RAV4