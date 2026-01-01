$36,943+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,943
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,337KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV3PW335223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,337 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$36,943
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2023 Toyota RAV4