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2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

37,408 KM

Details Features

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE This vehicle is currently in transit and is expected to be available within 5–10 business days.

Watch This Vehicle
14211857

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

XSE This vehicle is currently in transit and is expected to be available within 5–10 business days.

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

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Contact Seller

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
37,408KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV5PD164568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10611
  • Mileage 37,408 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
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613-225-XXXX

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613-225-1212

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$48,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime