2023 Toyota Supra

100 KM

$79,800

$79,800 + tax & licensing
$79,800

$79,800 + taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2023 Toyota Supra

2023 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Rare Manual 203 Toyota Supra, only 150 km

2023 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Rare Manual 203 Toyota Supra, only 150 km

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$79,800

$79,800 + taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239911
  • Stock #: L3-120
  • VIN: WZ1DB0G02PW060601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

This is Supra that Toyota should have launched in 2020. The 2020 Supra was launched with a six cylinder engine that produced 330 hp and automatic only. Does 2023 supra comes with a manual transmission and the engine has been boosted to 380 hp. These changes make the car an absolute thrill to drive. The shifts are crisp and precise and they add so much to the drive. Powers delivered through rear wheel drive, only adds to the fun. To make sure you have good traction the car comes with pilot super sport tires. This car was a joint effort between Toyota and BMW, and it leads to the best of both worlds. It does not take long looking around to spot the BMW influence on the car. The car has all the safety tech that you would want, along with all the creature comforts that you're looking for. The instrument cluster is designed to emphasize the RPMs and give you a real time display of what gear you're in. It's very evidence that this car was made to be a drivers car. Also comes with heads up display. The car is a two seater but it has a good amount of space. The rear has ample room for luggage, it has a privacy shield that you could remove for extra storage space, and there's even a pass-through to the front in case you needed to put in golf clubs. It has a great sound, and in sport mode is amazing to listen to as you drive. You'll never wanna turn on the speakers. The infotainment and the tech is BMW, is very easy to use intuitive. You can find automatic Supras all over, but manuals are a 14 to 18 month wait. Trust me when I say having this car in manual makes it into a completely different car.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

