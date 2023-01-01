$59,598+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DBL AT SB
10,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10604166
- Stock #: 23-0867A
- VIN: 3TYCZ5AN7PT124157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour TA00
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0867A
- Mileage 10,703 KM
Vehicle Description
This Tacoma has the power and capability to conquer the toughest jobs and the most extreme terrain with ease. This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a result of rich off-roading legacy combined with capable modern technology, in an attractive package. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 10,703 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
