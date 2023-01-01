$58,827+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2023 Toyota Tacoma
NIGHTSHADE| ONLY 2300KMS! | DBL CAB | 360 CAM |NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$58,827
- Listing ID: 10608459
- Stock #: 231386
- VIN: 3TYGZ5ANXPT150818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,311 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE NIGHTSHADE EDITION W/ ONLY 2,300 KMS!! DOUBLE CAB W/ UNIQUE 18-IN MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLACK ACCENTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND WIRELESS CHARGER! Premium JBL audio, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, navigation, electronic transfer case, power-locking tailgate, tow package, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, 5-foot 1-inch box w/ bedliner, bed mounted AC outlet, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, fog lights and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.