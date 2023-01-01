Menu
2023 Toyota Tacoma

2,311 KM

Details

$58,827

+ tax & licensing
$58,827

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

NIGHTSHADE| ONLY 2300KMS! | DBL CAB | 360 CAM |NAV

2023 Toyota Tacoma

NIGHTSHADE| ONLY 2300KMS! | DBL CAB | 360 CAM |NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$58,827

+ taxes & licensing

2,311KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608459
  • Stock #: 231386
  • VIN: 3TYGZ5ANXPT150818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 231386
  • Mileage 2,311 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE NIGHTSHADE EDITION W/ ONLY 2,300 KMS!! DOUBLE CAB W/ UNIQUE 18-IN MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLACK ACCENTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND WIRELESS CHARGER! Premium JBL audio, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, navigation, electronic transfer case, power-locking tailgate, tow package, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, 5-foot 1-inch box w/ bedliner, bed mounted AC outlet, auto dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, fog lights and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

